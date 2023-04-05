D.C. installs overdose-reversing vending machines
Four new vending machines installed around D.C. offer free Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, and fentanyl testing strips.
Why it matters: Fentanyl was behind nearly every overdose death last year through August 31, with a disproportionate impact on Black and senior D.C. residents.
The big picture: D.C. has heralded the availability of Narcan — which a few years ago was made available without a prescription at local pharmacies — as a central piece in the effort to reduce opioid deaths.
Driving the news: The vending machines are strategically placed in locations with higher-than-average drug use, officials say.
- Engine #7: 1101 Half St. SW
- Engine #33: 101 Atlantic St. SE
- Engine #27: 4260 Minnesota Ave. NE
- Whitman Walker Health Center: 2301 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Two harm-reduction community organizations, HIPS and Family and Medical Counseling Services, installed the vending machines using grant money.
- They’re planning to add two more in the future.
Details: The machines also have wellness and hygiene products like condoms, waste bags, and antibiotic ointment.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..