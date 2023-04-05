2 hours ago - News

D.C. installs overdose-reversing vending machines

Chelsea Cirruzzo
The inside of a vending machine, showing Narcan, condoms, and antibiotic ointment.

One of the the machines. Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

Four new vending machines installed around D.C. offer free Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, and fentanyl testing strips.

Why it matters: Fentanyl was behind nearly every overdose death last year through August 31, with a disproportionate impact on Black and senior D.C. residents.

The big picture: D.C. has heralded the availability of Narcan — which a few years ago was made available without a prescription at local pharmacies — as a central piece in the effort to reduce opioid deaths.

Driving the news: The vending machines are strategically placed in locations with higher-than-average drug use, officials say.

  • Engine #7: 1101 Half St. SW
  • Engine #33: 101 Atlantic St. SE
  • Engine #27: 4260 Minnesota Ave. NE
  • Whitman Walker Health Center: 2301 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Two harm-reduction community organizations, HIPS and Family and Medical Counseling Services, installed the vending machines using grant money.

  • They’re planning to add two more in the future.

Details: The machines also have wellness and hygiene products like condoms, waste bags, and antibiotic ointment.

