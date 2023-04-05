Metro's Yellow Line to reopen next month

After eight months of construction and $384 million, Metro’s Yellow Line will reopen on May 7 at 7am.

Why it matters: Ridership is increasing and Metro needs all of its available resources to keep up with demand.

Late last month the agency had its busiest Sunday since 2015 with 340,000 trips systemwide.

What’s happening: The roughly 40-year-old Yellow Line bridge and tunnel were in need of repairs, including fixing water leaks. The reopening aligns with Metro’s original timeline.

Note: In a move that Metro says will save money and improve wait times, the reopened line will run a shorter route from Huntington to Mt. Vernon Square instead of going to Greenbelt.

Paige’s thought bubble: I went 85 feet underground (nine flights of stairs!) to tour the renovated tunnel yesterday with a group of reporters. It’s surprisingly clean down there, and I’m happy to report zero rat sightings.

What’s next: The new Potomac Yard Station, which is between Braddock Road in Alexandria and Reagan National on the Yellow and Blue lines, is also supposed to open next month. But Metro has yet to announce an official date.