Demolition begins to make way for next Rosslyn tower

We recently spotted demolition starting. The rendering (right) shows what's to come. Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios and rendering courtesy Arlington County.

Demolition of a 1960s-era Rosslyn building is making way for new luxury towers.

Why it matters: The RCA Building will be replaced with a 27-story building with 423 apartments, adding more housing in the office-heavy neighborhood.

Driving the news: Jefferson Apartment Group is the developer of the 1901 N. Moore St. site. Plans approved by Arlington County in 2021 envision a rooftop pool, ground-level retail, and restaurant space. Unit sizes range from studios to three bedrooms with a den.

The north tower will have unobstructed views of the District.

The two towers will be connected at the base, up to a fourth-floor outdoor terrace, and via a top-floor “amenity bridge” with a glass floor.

The project architect is Shalom Baranes Associates. Rendering courtesy Arlington County

What’s next: Initial units are expected to be complete in summer 2025.

The demolition means bidding adieu to another one of the neighborhood’s skywalks, a quintessential Rosslyn relic that’s basically a pedestrian bridge.

Zoom out: There are 2,600 units in the works throughout Rosslyn, UrbanTurf reports.