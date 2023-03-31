New MLK Library exhibit celebrates D.C.'s Black feminists

A new exhibit at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library celebrates D.C.’s iconic Black feminists.

What’s happening: “We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC” is being showcased as part of a partnership with the National Women’s History Museum. It’s NWHM’s first in-person exhibit and celebrates the achievements of organizers and theorists, including:

Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has represented D.C. in Congress as a delegate since 1991;

Loretta Ross, a reproductive justice activist who headed the DC Rape Crisis Center, the only Black-led crisis center in the nation, and;

Mary Church Terrell, who taught at the nation’s first Black public high school, which is now known as Dunbar High School.

What’s it like: In addition to text and photos, the exhibit has an interactive screen that allows you to learn more about individual activists.

It also invites visitors through interactive prompts to think about how they’ll strive for justice in their own lives.

Worth noting: The National Women’s History Museum, which is primarily virtual, is separate from the upcoming Smithsonian museum.

How to visit: The free exhibit is on the first floor of the library and will be open until September 2024.