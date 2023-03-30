11 mins ago - Food and Drink
D.C.'s James Beard Awards finalists
After snagging 18 James Beard semi-finalist nominations, three D.C.-area restaurants/chefs made it to the final round.
Here are our finalists:
- Outstanding chef: Oyster Oyster’s Rob Rubba (The restaurant was a finalist for best new restaurant last year.)
- Best new restaurant: Causa
- Best chef Mid-Atlantic: Albi’s Michael Rafidi (He was a semi-finalist last year.)
Last year none of our local talent took home top prizes. Hopefully, we’ll have better luck this year!
What to watch: Winners will be announced on June 5.
