11 mins ago - Food and Drink

D.C.'s James Beard Awards finalists

Paige Hopkins
Steak and potatoes served in mini, fine-dining style servings on a big blue ceramic plate.

The steak and potatoes at Causa, nominated for best new restaurant. Photo: Scott Suchman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

After snagging 18 James Beard semi-finalist nominations, three D.C.-area restaurants/chefs made it to the final round.

Here are our finalists:

  • Outstanding chef: Oyster Oyster’s Rob Rubba (The restaurant was a finalist for best new restaurant last year.)
  • Best new restaurant: Causa
  • Best chef Mid-Atlantic: Albi’s Michael Rafidi (He was a semi-finalist last year.)

Last year none of our local talent took home top prizes. Hopefully, we’ll have better luck this year!

What to watch: Winners will be announced on June 5.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more