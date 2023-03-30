D.C.'s James Beard Awards finalists

The steak and potatoes at Causa, nominated for best new restaurant. Photo: Scott Suchman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

After snagging 18 James Beard semi-finalist nominations, three D.C.-area restaurants/chefs made it to the final round.

Here are our finalists:

Outstanding chef: Oyster Oyster’s Rob Rubba (The restaurant was a finalist for best new restaurant last year.)

Best new restaurant: Causa

Best chef Mid-Atlantic: Albi’s Michael Rafidi (He was a semi-finalist last year.)

Last year none of our local talent took home top prizes. Hopefully, we’ll have better luck this year!

What to watch: Winners will be announced on June 5.