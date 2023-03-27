New, longer hours for D.C.'s big rec centers

Edgewood is one of the rec centers going extended hours. Photo: Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Eight big D.C. recreation centers start extended hours today.

Why it matters: Your neighborhood rec center may have a dance studio, splash park, basketball court and fitness center — free to use for D.C. residents.

What’s happening: Weekday hours are extending from eight to 15 hours, and Saturday hours are doubling from four to eight hours. At the following sites, new weekday hours are 6am to 9pm and Saturday hours are 9am to 5pm:

Columbia Heights Community Center (1480 Girard St. NW)

Emery Heights Community Center (5701 Georgia Ave. NW)

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Ave. NE)

Edgewood Recreation Center (301 Franklin St. NE)

Deanwood Community Center (1350 49th St. NE)

Kenilworth Recreation Center (4321 Ord St. NE)

Rosedale Recreation Center (1701 Gales St. NE)

Barry Farm Recreation Center (1230 Sumner Rd. SE)

What’s next: In April, hours will expand at 37 additional rec centers.

