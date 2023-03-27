49 mins ago - Sports

How to score the cheap seats at Nationals Park

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

There are two ways to get $5 tickets to Nats Park this year.

Why it matters: The price of concessions at the ballpark can add up.

How it works:

  1. Head to the box office once the gates open, about an hour and a half before the first pitch. They sell just under 400 $5 tickets first come, first served.
  2. Buy a Ballpark Access Pass for around $400, which gives you access to $5-per-game tickets in the standing-room-only section to all remaining regular season home games, and gets you 10% off of concessions, merch and additional tickets.
