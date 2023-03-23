Mayor Bowser wants to cut DC Circulator service in half to save money.

What’s happening: The plan is part of the mayor’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, pending the D.C. Council’s approval.

State of play: The cuts would get rid of three of the Circulator’s six routes — Rosslyn to Dupont Circle, Eastern Market to L’Enfant Plaza, and Woodley Park to McPherson Square Metro.

The remaining three routes would continue to take riders between Georgetown and Union Station, Congress Heights and Union Station, and around the National Mall.

Between the lines: City administrator Kevin Donahue told reporters that electrifying the buses is increasing costs.

He said the routes on the chopping block have low ridership compared to WMATA bus routes and would save the city millions of dollars.

Zoom out: The mayor noted that the proposed service cut comes as the D.C. Council considers other transit investments, like making Metrobus free.