After roughly four years of development, City Ridge on Wisconsin Avenue near Tenleytown is beginning to bustle.

Why it matters: Formerly the Fannie Mae campus, the $715-million, 10-acre development is transforming an area of upper Northwest that hadn't seen much revitalization as developers looked south and east over the last decade.

What’s happening: On the retail side, here's what's open:

🥕 Wegmans

☕ Tatte

🌮 Taco Bamba

On the living side:

🛏️ Four apartment buildings with 690 units. Richard Lake, principal of Roadside Development, tells Axios that 40% are already leased.

Apartments at The Branches, The Coterie, Crescendo, and Botanica — where units range from $2,556 for a one-bedroom to $10,120 for a three-bedroom corner unit — come with live-work-play amenities including rooftop patios, fitness studios, and co-working spaces.

🌱 There are also some surprises, like a greenhouse atop one of the buildings, and golf simulators inside shared common rooms.

On the office side:

CAVA's headquarters has moved in.

The International Baccalaureate Americas headquarters occupies the historic building in front of the development.

The co-working company Industrious has propped up a co-working space.

What's coming, per Lake:

🏋️ Equinox plans to open a 30,000-square-foot health club in the fall.

🦪 King Street Oyster Bar starts construction this summer.

🦪 King Street Oyster Bar starts construction this summer.

🍝 Chef Michael Mina, who owns Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons Hotel, will open an Italian restaurant across from Wegmans plus operate a restaurant and bar at the Ridge Pool Club, a members-only club atop one of the apartment buildings.

🇹🇭 A local Thai restaurant is planned for the remaining retail space.

What’s next: Lake tells Axios we can expect to see City Ridge fully open by fall.