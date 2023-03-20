Everything that's coming to City Ridge
After roughly four years of development, City Ridge on Wisconsin Avenue near Tenleytown is beginning to bustle.
Why it matters: Formerly the Fannie Mae campus, the $715-million, 10-acre development is transforming an area of upper Northwest that hadn't seen much revitalization as developers looked south and east over the last decade.
What’s happening: On the retail side, here's what's open:
- 🥕 Wegmans
- ☕ Tatte
- 🌮 Taco Bamba
On the living side:
- 🛏️ Four apartment buildings with 690 units. Richard Lake, principal of Roadside Development, tells Axios that 40% are already leased.
- Apartments at The Branches, The Coterie, Crescendo, and Botanica — where units range from $2,556 for a one-bedroom to $10,120 for a three-bedroom corner unit — come with live-work-play amenities including rooftop patios, fitness studios, and co-working spaces.
🌱 There are also some surprises, like a greenhouse atop one of the buildings, and golf simulators inside shared common rooms.
On the office side:
- CAVA's headquarters has moved in.
- The International Baccalaureate Americas headquarters occupies the historic building in front of the development.
- The co-working company Industrious has propped up a co-working space.
What's coming, per Lake:
- 🏋️ Equinox plans to open a 30,000-square-foot health club in the fall.
- 🦪 King Street Oyster Bar starts construction this summer.
- 🍝 Chef Michael Mina, who owns Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons Hotel, will open an Italian restaurant across from Wegmans plus operate a restaurant and bar at the Ridge Pool Club, a members-only club atop one of the apartment buildings.
- 🇹🇭 A local Thai restaurant is planned for the remaining retail space.
What’s next: Lake tells Axios we can expect to see City Ridge fully open by fall.
