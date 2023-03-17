Courtesy: NoMa BID

The Metropolitan Beer Trail is adding four new participating bars and beer gardens along the walker-biker Metropolitan Branch Trail.

How it works: The trail grows from seven stops to 11, with rewards and discounts for checking in on an online passport made by the NoMa Business Improvement District.

The new watering holes on the map:

Registration for the passport has begun, and on April 14 users can start collecting points by visiting each site.

400 points for a koozie, 700 points for a beanie, and 1,500 points for a Metropolitan Beer Trail 2023 t-shirt.

