Big weekend road closures, mapped
D.C. is starting its favorite season with a bang – the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5k on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Why it matters: The race on Saturday brings friends and family to town, but it’s also a traffic nightmare.
What’s happening: If you need to drive around D.C. this weekend, especially downtown, there are quite a few parking and road restrictions to know about.
- Much of North Capitol St., Constitution Ave., and surrounding streets will be closed to parking starting as early as Friday night. Here’s the full list.
- Many road closures will be downtown, but the half marathon course goes through a big chunk of Northwest, including through Columbia Heights.
Race organizers say 17,000 runners are registered.
On the bright side: Most St. Patrick’s Day parades were last weekend so Washingtonians won’t have to fight through multiple large events at the same time.
Plus: The marathon event includes a bunch of free entertainment that’s open to anyone. You can see a couple of bands and a DJ at the finish line on the National Mall near the Capitol from 8:15am to 1:30pm.
And several groups will play on stages around the course, including:
- Batalá, a popular all-female Afro-Brazilian band.
- A motivational drill sergeant, which sounds interesting.
- An Abe Lincoln impersonator, to keep runners honest.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..