Data: Metropolitan Police Department. Note: Motorists should also be mindful of parking restrictions along the race route. Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

D.C. is starting its favorite season with a bang – the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5k on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Why it matters: The race on Saturday brings friends and family to town, but it’s also a traffic nightmare.

What’s happening: If you need to drive around D.C. this weekend, especially downtown, there are quite a few parking and road restrictions to know about.

Much of North Capitol St., Constitution Ave., and surrounding streets will be closed to parking starting as early as Friday night. Here’s the full list.

Many road closures will be downtown, but the half marathon course goes through a big chunk of Northwest, including through Columbia Heights.

Race organizers say 17,000 runners are registered.

On the bright side: Most St. Patrick’s Day parades were last weekend so Washingtonians won’t have to fight through multiple large events at the same time.

Plus: The marathon event includes a bunch of free entertainment that’s open to anyone. You can see a couple of bands and a DJ at the finish line on the National Mall near the Capitol from 8:15am to 1:30pm.

And several groups will play on stages around the course, including: