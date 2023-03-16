D.C. gets a new federal agency

A new multibillion-dollar innovation agency aimed at curing major diseases is coming to the capital region.

Driving the news: ARPA-H announced yesterday that the first of its three hubs will be located in the D.C. area.

Officials are searching for a site that can accommodate 85-100 employees.

Why it matters: Several jurisdictions across the country, including Montgomery County, have been bidding to house ARPA-H.

Catch up quick: ARPA-H (the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health), a pet project of President Biden's, was established last year and is modeled after DARPA, the Pentagon's research arm.

The agency focuses on breakthrough health care and technology innovations, including finding cures for Alzheimer’s, cancer, and diabetes.

What we’re watching: ARPA-H says it will work with GSA to find an office near public transit and an airport, and that the search is expected to take several months, the Washington Business Journal reports.