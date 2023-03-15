D.C. won't give timeline on Wilson Pool reopening
A month after being shut down by DC Health, the District doesn't know yet when Wilson Aquatic Center will reopen.
Catch up fast: The indoor pool in Tenleytown is one of D.C.’s largest. Health officials on Feb.14 ordered it closed due to poor maintenance, defects, and improper temperatures.
Driving the news: So far, repairs have fixed the showers for temperature issues, and leaks in the filter room have been handled, the D.C. Department of General Services told Axios yesterday.
- Work continues on the HVAC system.
Flashback: A health inspector had reported violations that included faulty dehumidifier drainage and exhaust ventilation, leaking pipes, and inadequate sink and shower temperatures.
🤿 Worth noting: The report did state the pool and spa water quality was “excellent."
