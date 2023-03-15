D.C. won't give timeline on Wilson Pool reopening

The pool shown in 2011. Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A month after being shut down by DC Health, the District doesn't know yet when Wilson Aquatic Center will reopen.

Catch up fast: The indoor pool in Tenleytown is one of D.C.’s largest. Health officials on Feb.14 ordered it closed due to poor maintenance, defects, and improper temperatures.

Driving the news: So far, repairs have fixed the showers for temperature issues, and leaks in the filter room have been handled, the D.C. Department of General Services told Axios yesterday.

Work continues on the HVAC system.

Flashback: A health inspector had reported violations that included faulty dehumidifier drainage and exhaust ventilation, leaking pipes, and inadequate sink and shower temperatures.

🤿 Worth noting: The report did state the pool and spa water quality was “excellent."