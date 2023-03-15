Deanwood’s new neighborhood haunt

The historic theater sat abandoned before recent development efforts. Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades /The Washington Post via Getty Images

The folks behind Ivy City Smokehouse and The Point are looking to put another neighborhood on the map.

What’s happening: The Strand will open inside the historic Strand Theater building in Deanwood later this year, the Washington Business Journal reports.

The restaurant is part of a larger development project.

Restaurateur and ProFish Seafood owner Greg Casten is behind the restaurant and says Ward 7 deserves more sit-down restaurants. He describes his latest venture as a neighborhood spot that will serve some of the popular items from his Ivy City Smokehouse menu.

Between the lines: Casten’s team has a history of making a splash in up-and-coming neighborhoods before they’re up-and-coming, including Ivy City and Buzzard’s Point. They hope to do the same in Deanwood.

The new restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner and serve smoked meats and seafood, per the WBJ. Casten also plans to display local art at his new spot and make the space available for events.