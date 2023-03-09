1 hour ago - Real Estate
See inside: Jackie O's former $26.5 million mansion
Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ former Georgetown home is coming on the market for $26.5 million.
The big picture: The former first lady and fashion icon briefly lived in the 1790s-era Federal-style house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, after President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.
- It then became home to former Miss America Yolande Betbeze Fox after the Kennedys moved out in 1964.
Around 2017, remodeling began of the home, combining two neighboring properties.
- Now, it’s a modernized 13-bedroom, 16,300-square-foot mansion. But it still has some original pieces, including the fireplaces.
💰The intrigue: The property will be the most expensive listing in Georgetown and could set a record for D.C.’s priciest sale. The listing agent is Jonathan Taylor, founder of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
