See inside: Jackie O's former $26.5 million mansion

A view of the first lady's former home. Photo: Sean Shanahan

Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ former Georgetown home is coming on the market for $26.5 million.

The big picture: The former first lady and fashion icon briefly lived in the 1790s-era Federal-style house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, after President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

It then became home to former Miss America Yolande Betbeze Fox after the Kennedys moved out in 1964.

The main entryway. Photo: Ellie Pouchet

Around 2017, remodeling began of the home, combining two neighboring properties.

Now, it’s a modernized 13-bedroom, 16,300-square-foot mansion. But it still has some original pieces, including the fireplaces.

💰The intrigue: The property will be the most expensive listing in Georgetown and could set a record for D.C.’s priciest sale. The listing agent is Jonathan Taylor, founder of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

😍 That ceiling. Photo: Sean Shanahan

Photo: Sean Shanahan

Photo: Sean Shanahan

Photo: Elle Pouchet