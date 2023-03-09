1 hour ago - Real Estate

See inside: Jackie O's former $26.5 million mansion

An outside view of Jackie Kennedy Onassis' former home.

A view of the first lady's former home. Photo: Sean Shanahan

Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ former Georgetown home is coming on the market for $26.5 million.

The big picture: The former first lady and fashion icon briefly lived in the 1790s-era Federal-style house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, after President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

  • It then became home to former Miss America Yolande Betbeze Fox after the Kennedys moved out in 1964.
The entryway of Jackie Kennedy Onassis' former home.
The main entryway. Photo: Ellie Pouchet

Around 2017, remodeling began of the home, combining two neighboring properties.

  • Now, it’s a modernized 13-bedroom, 16,300-square-foot mansion. But it still has some original pieces, including the fireplaces.

💰The intrigue: The property will be the most expensive listing in Georgetown and could set a record for D.C.’s priciest sale. The listing agent is Jonathan Taylor, founder of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The inside of Jackie Kennedy Onassis former home.
😍 That ceiling. Photo: Sean Shanahan
A dining room area with a gold ceiling inside the house.
Photo: Sean Shanahan
A sitting area inside the house.
Photo: Sean Shanahan
The primary bedroom inside the house.
Photo: Elle Pouchet
Photo: Elle Pouchet
