Charted: How D.C. tips

Data: Toast. Chart: Axios Visuals

Washingtonians are meh tippers, according to new data from Toast, a digital point-of-sale system for restaurants.

D.C. diners tip on average 18.6%, which is less than several other major metros out of the 12 Toast looked into, including Chicago and New York.

In our defense, navigating tipping etiquette is tougher than ever thanks to the increase in service charges and other fees following the pandemic and soon-to-be-implemented Initiative 82.

