Secret happy-hour spot: The Library of Congress

The hottest happy hour spot is … the Library of Congress.

What’s happening: Every Thursday, the library stays open late from 5pm-8pm for Live! at the Library, a weekly happy hour event that started in May of last year.

What to expect: Food and drinks, access to the collections and exhibits in the library’s Thomas Jefferson Building, and rotating programming.

Next Thursday will be a talk with photojournalist Sharon Farmer and Houston Museum of Fine Arts curator Anne Tucker about women photographers. The pair will discuss their own work on display in the library.

How to visit: Free, timed-entry passes are required (but, hey, they’re easier to get than tickets to National Gallery Night!)

What we’re watching: The library shares updates on its programming via email alerts.