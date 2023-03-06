The area where city officials want to add thousands of new residents. Data: Axios Research. Map: Axios Visuals

Getting people to move downtown doesn’t just hinge on having more apartments to house them.

Without more places to grocery shop, or child care for young families, a home in the center of the city could be a hard sell.

What's happening: We scoured the area where District officials hope to see 15,000 new residents by 2028 for an accounting of its current amenities.

🛒 Grocery stores: Six, though one of them is the Sunday-only Dupont Circle farmers market.

The other five – Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Safeway, and another farmers market – are largely concentrated on the outskirts of downtown, near Foggy Bottom and Dupont Circle.

🎓 Schools: 26.

Most are daycares, plus three DCPS schools, one private school and two charter schools.

🏋️‍♂️ Gyms: 25.

We included traditional gyms, boutique studios like OrangeTheory, and non-traditional spaces (one-on-one training, squash).

🛏️ The market: There’s currently little for sale in the heart of downtown.

For $735,000 at CityCenter, you can land a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with 858 square feet, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a balcony.

HOA dues: $1,218/mo.

One parking space is included.

By comparison, an 895-square-foot condo at The Wharf recently sold for $800,000. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom features river views, a private patio, and a 24-hour concierge.