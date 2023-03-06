Downtown D.C. grocery stores, mapped
Getting people to move downtown doesn’t just hinge on having more apartments to house them.
- Without more places to grocery shop, or child care for young families, a home in the center of the city could be a hard sell.
What's happening: We scoured the area where District officials hope to see 15,000 new residents by 2028 for an accounting of its current amenities.
🛒 Grocery stores: Six, though one of them is the Sunday-only Dupont Circle farmers market.
- The other five – Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Safeway, and another farmers market – are largely concentrated on the outskirts of downtown, near Foggy Bottom and Dupont Circle.
🎓 Schools: 26.
- Most are daycares, plus three DCPS schools, one private school and two charter schools.
🏋️♂️ Gyms: 25.
- We included traditional gyms, boutique studios like OrangeTheory, and non-traditional spaces (one-on-one training, squash).
🛏️ The market: There’s currently little for sale in the heart of downtown.
For $735,000 at CityCenter, you can land a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with 858 square feet, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a balcony.
- HOA dues: $1,218/mo.
- One parking space is included.
By comparison, an 895-square-foot condo at The Wharf recently sold for $800,000. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom features river views, a private patio, and a 24-hour concierge.
- HOA fees are $750/mo.
- One parking space is included.
