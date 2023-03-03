👋🏼 Cuneyt here. I was recently on a mission to find the most interesting burgers in D.C. (and spike my blood pressure in the process).

Here are three hotspots to grab something more than just a classic patty and cheese.

The Puebla. Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

🔥 Hill East Burger

Dubbed a “smoked burger saloon,” Hill East Burger has owners with Texas roots, including ties to Tex-Mex restaurant Republic Cantina.

Try: The Puebla — a “smoky poblano burger.”

Served with poblano relish, smoked cheddar, beefonaise, mustard, and arugula.

My take: It’s got a playful sweet and spicy taste. Order up to three patties to dial up the messiness.

Pairs with: Chili cheese fries with poblano relish and crema.

La hamburguesa. Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

👻 Ghostburger

Joe and Kamala played it safe, opting for classic cheeseburgers for their recent Ghostburger order. But if you visit the downtown burger joint, I daresay you should live a little!

Try: La hamburguesa

Topped with queso Oaxaca, peanut Macha, smoked tomatillo, and cilantro.

My take: You know when you bite into a perfect slice of pizza, and it produces a stretchy ribbon of mozzarella? That’s how fun it was eating this burger, thanks to the gooey cheese and mix of sweet and savory toppings.

Must pair: Philly fry — seriously crispy crinkle-cut fries with shaved ribeye, onions, and whiz cheese.

Alfies bun. Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

🍀 Lucky Buns

With outposts in Adams Morgan and Union Market and coming soon to The Wharf, Lucky Buns prides itself on “juicy stacks.”

Try: Alfies bun — an Aussie burger.

My take: There’s no shortage of ingredients here — double Creekstone beef patties with a runny egg, gouda, pickled beetroot, grilled pineapple, arugula, griddled red onion … and lucky sauce!

But under all that load, the buns inevitably became soaked like pancakes, and then scraps of beet and pineapple ejected all over my plate. Still, it was tasty.

Must pair: Crispy brussels sprouts fried and served with Thai fish sauce vinaigrette, pickled chilis, peanuts, and herbs.