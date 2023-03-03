Where to find the best, most interesting burgers in D.C.
👋🏼 Cuneyt here. I was recently on a mission to find the most interesting burgers in D.C. (and spike my blood pressure in the process).
- Here are three hotspots to grab something more than just a classic patty and cheese.
🔥 Hill East Burger
Dubbed a “smoked burger saloon,” Hill East Burger has owners with Texas roots, including ties to Tex-Mex restaurant Republic Cantina.
Try: The Puebla — a “smoky poblano burger.”
- Served with poblano relish, smoked cheddar, beefonaise, mustard, and arugula.
My take: It’s got a playful sweet and spicy taste. Order up to three patties to dial up the messiness.
Pairs with: Chili cheese fries with poblano relish and crema.
👻 Ghostburger
Joe and Kamala played it safe, opting for classic cheeseburgers for their recent Ghostburger order. But if you visit the downtown burger joint, I daresay you should live a little!
Try: La hamburguesa
- Topped with queso Oaxaca, peanut Macha, smoked tomatillo, and cilantro.
My take: You know when you bite into a perfect slice of pizza, and it produces a stretchy ribbon of mozzarella? That’s how fun it was eating this burger, thanks to the gooey cheese and mix of sweet and savory toppings.
Must pair: Philly fry — seriously crispy crinkle-cut fries with shaved ribeye, onions, and whiz cheese.
🍀 Lucky Buns
With outposts in Adams Morgan and Union Market and coming soon to The Wharf, Lucky Buns prides itself on “juicy stacks.”
Try: Alfies bun — an Aussie burger.
My take: There’s no shortage of ingredients here — double Creekstone beef patties with a runny egg, gouda, pickled beetroot, grilled pineapple, arugula, griddled red onion … and lucky sauce!
- But under all that load, the buns inevitably became soaked like pancakes, and then scraps of beet and pineapple ejected all over my plate. Still, it was tasty.
Must pair: Crispy brussels sprouts fried and served with Thai fish sauce vinaigrette, pickled chilis, peanuts, and herbs.
