A rare apartment development proposed for Palisades

There's a proposal to build 22 new apartment units in the Palisades, a D.C. neighborhood not known for much development.

Why it matters: The project would add new housing in Ward 3 — the affluent Northwest area west of Rock Creek Park that has trailed the rest of the city in building new homes.

Driving the news: The builder envisions adding three floors on top of existing ground-level retail on a triangular lot at 4885 MacArthur Blvd., NW. The project team unveiled the plans Wednesday night to the Palisades Advisory Neighborhood Commission.

Three units would be set aside as affordable under city rules, said Christine Roddy, a real estate lawyer with Goulston & Storrs. Fifteen of the units would be one bedroom, and seven would be two bedrooms.

The current retail businesses — Black Coffee, Cafe Vino, and photo printer Dodge Chrome — would largely stay open during construction, closing for about four to six weeks, according to the project team.

The project would remove an existing parking lot on top of the retail shops, so the builder is considering finding an off-site parking option.

What they're saying: "I'm very concerned about parking," said commissioner Marilyn Nowalk, given the neighborhood of mostly single-family houses has minimal Metro bus service.

Even with widespread parking concerns, several residents voiced support for the project, including Nick Keenan: "Our neighborhood needs more housing."

What's next: The project team hopes to soon file with the Board of Zoning Adjustment and have a hearing this summer or fall, with possible groundbreaking in spring 2025.