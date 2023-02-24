We don't know what the clock is counting down to, but it sure looks cool. Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

A new LGBTQ+ nightclub is open on 14th and U streets in an underground space that was formerly Tropicalia.

Driving the news: The fallout shelter-themed nightclub called Bunker is celebrating its opening weekend with no-cover happy hours and different DJs every night.

Why it matters: The number of LGBTQ+ venues in D.C. has fluctuated in recent years, with the closures of mainstays such as the DC Eagle, and the opening of new venues like As You Are.

Most of the District's LBBTQ+ venues operate as bars or restaurants, whereas Bunker is one of the few LGBTQ+ nightclubs in the city (alongside Green Lantern and the upcoming Town 2.0, per ABRA licensing).

What to expect: Radioactive warnings are spray-painted onto concrete walls and a giant countdown clock ticks down over the DJ booth. A cabinet of “supplies” near two gender-neutral bathrooms is packed with decorative medicine bottles and gas masks.

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

Bunker's music selections will rotate — from electro-pop on Thursdays to disco on Sundays — with local and international DJs taking the reins, co-owner Zach Renovatres tells Axios. The club will also host drag shows featuring talent from diverse subsets of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We really want to ensure patrons of all different aspects of our beautiful rainbow can come and enjoy our events,” he says.

Worth noting: The bar will have a cash cover after happy hour ends at 9pm, with costs ranging from $10-$30. An ATM is located right outside the door.