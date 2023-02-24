José Andrés' World Central Kitchen serves 3,500,000 meals in Turkey and Syria

José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen tells Axios it has served 3,500,000 meals in Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes.

State of play: Andrés — who is currently in Ukraine where meals are also being provided to the war-ravaged country — has tweeted about working with local chefs and partners in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The D.C. chef founded World Central Kitchen after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Hot meals include hamburgers and local favorites including lentil soup, served in places like the earthquake-damaged and proud culinary city of Gaziantep, Turkey, famous for its baklava.