What D.C.'s official smell should be
New Mexico apparently is trying to make roasted chile its official aroma, which would make the state the first to create a signature scent.
It made us wonder: What would D.C.'s official aroma be?
We asked, you answered. And your responses didn't disappoint, despite being a bit depressing…
🍗 “That sweet combination of diesel on the long Metro escalators, paired with discarded boxes of fried chicken.” — Vince M.
🚶♂️Smelly tourists – a reminder of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s comments from 2008, which he later walked back. — Stewart V.
🍈 “Ginkgo berries,” which have a smell that some compare to vomit. — Beth S.
⛽️ “The smell of urine drying on the sidewalk with a top note of diesel fumes.” — Maureen D.
🍃 “The seemingly inescapable aroma of marijuana smoke.” — Sam A.
👃 “B.S.” — Edwin C.
💧“The distinct aroma of the DC Water treatment plant,” which smells like sewage. — Joe S.
💭 Our thought bubble: Yikes!
