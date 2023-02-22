Our city is in bloom.

Yes, but: The pink blossoms you’re seeing aren’t necessarily what you think.

They’re more likely flowering plum trees.

Or maybe the Okame. Which, yes, technically is a cherry tree species, but not the kind we most associate with peak bloom in D.C.

Be smart: You can tell the difference between plum and cherry trees by checking their trunks or petals.

Cherry trees have rings of horizontal pockmarks, like raised scars, around their trunks. Plum trees do not.

A cherry blossom’s petals are slightly serrated. Plum petals are smooth all around.

Blossom check: Plum and Okame trees do tend to bloom a bit earlier than the Yoshinos lining the Tidal Basin, says National Park Service arborist Matthew Morrison.

But they don’t usually bloom this early, says A.J. Orlikoff, director of public engagement at the Congressional Cemetery, which is home to a splendid collection.

The bottom line: Your allergies may say otherwise, but the Yoshino blossoms are still a few weeks away.