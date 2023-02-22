4 hours ago - Things to Do
The difference between cherry and plum trees
Our city is in bloom.
Yes, but: The pink blossoms you’re seeing aren’t necessarily what you think.
- They’re more likely flowering plum trees.
- Or maybe the Okame. Which, yes, technically is a cherry tree species, but not the kind we most associate with peak bloom in D.C.
Be smart: You can tell the difference between plum and cherry trees by checking their trunks or petals.
- Cherry trees have rings of horizontal pockmarks, like raised scars, around their trunks. Plum trees do not.
- A cherry blossom’s petals are slightly serrated. Plum petals are smooth all around.
Blossom check: Plum and Okame trees do tend to bloom a bit earlier than the Yoshinos lining the Tidal Basin, says National Park Service arborist Matthew Morrison.
- But they don’t usually bloom this early, says A.J. Orlikoff, director of public engagement at the Congressional Cemetery, which is home to a splendid collection.
The bottom line: Your allergies may say otherwise, but the Yoshino blossoms are still a few weeks away.
