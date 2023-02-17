We’ve scoured D.C.’s property tax records to find out which local VIPs have made recent real estate purchases. Here are some of the most expensive and noteworthy residential transactions from last month:

Bill and Sunny Alsup | $4.1 million | Wesley Heights

Bill is a longtime real estate developer known for creating CityCenterDC and Sunny is a landscape architect and philanthropist.

Features: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms (two are half baths), an elevator for all four floors, three electric-charging stations in the garage, a fireplace and it's newly built, per Redfin.

Dylan and Stacie Lissette | $3.95 million | West End

Dylan is the former CEO and current executive chair on the Utz Brands board (yes, the potato chips) and Stacie is the great-granddaughter of the Utz founders.

Features: Two-level penthouse, two fireplaces, 24-hour concierge, and doorman, per Redfin.

Lump and Runette’s classic townhome. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Nathan Lump and Charles Runnette | $2.65 million| Logan Circle

Nathan is the editor-in-chief of National Geographic and Charles is a creative and editorial director.

Features: Renovated three-story rowhouse; original wood-burning marble fireplaces; home theater, bar, and gym on the lower level, per Redfin.

Kendra Barkoff Lamy and Jonathan Lamy | $1.849 million | Capitol Hill

Kendra is a public affairs expert and was then-Vice President Biden’s press secretary, and Jonathan is a Live Nation executive.