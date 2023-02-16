2 hours ago - Real Estate

Where Washington Lives: Bill Nye the Science Guy

Paige Hopkins
Red brick townhomes in Georgetown.

Bill Bill Bill Bill Bill Bill ... Science rules ... Inertia is a property of matter. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

D.C. native, and our favorite childhood scientist, Bill Nye recently moved back to the District recently, putting down roots in Georgetown with his wife, journalist and writer Liza Mundy. 

🏡 According to D.C. property tax records, the two bought a semi-detached home for $1.795 million in May 2022.

  • The four-bedroom, three-bathroom brick home has 3.5 stories, two fireplaces, and hardwood floors.

Property records also indicate that one of the home’s previous owners is Augustus Casely-Hayford, a historian and the former director of the National Museum of African Art.

