2 hours ago - Real Estate
Where Washington Lives: Bill Nye the Science Guy
D.C. native, and our favorite childhood scientist, Bill Nye recently moved back to the District recently, putting down roots in Georgetown with his wife, journalist and writer Liza Mundy.
🏡 According to D.C. property tax records, the two bought a semi-detached home for $1.795 million in May 2022.
- The four-bedroom, three-bathroom brick home has 3.5 stories, two fireplaces, and hardwood floors.
Property records also indicate that one of the home’s previous owners is Augustus Casely-Hayford, a historian and the former director of the National Museum of African Art.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..