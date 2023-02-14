Mardi Gras 2023: Where to find king cake in D.C.
It’s more than possible to get a taste of Mardi Gras in the District. Here are four local places serving king cakes.
👑 Bayou Bakery in Arlington: King cakes available through Feb. 21 for $45. Order at least 48 hours in advance.
👑 RavenHook Bakehouse at Union Market (multiple farmer’s market locations): Classic cinnamon and raspberry cream cheese king cakes for $29.50 through Feb. 21.
👑 Dauphine’s downtown: Mini classic and Bananas Foster king cakes available Feb. 16-18 for $25. Full-sized cakes in both flavors will be available from Feb. 20-21 for $50. Order at least 48 hours in advance.
- Both sizes come with a collectible fève, a Mardi Gras tradition and a good luck charm.
- The restaurant is also throwing a Mardi Gras party on Feb. 20.
👑 Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken (multiple locations): King cake doughnuts for $4.50 available on Feb. 21. Pre-order starts today.
🦐 Bonus: If you need something savory, Hot N' Juicy Crawfish is hosting crawfish eating competitions at all locations on Feb. 21 at 8pm. Winners will get Hot N' Juicy gift cards.
