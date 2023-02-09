Not your former president's hotel. Photo courtesy of Rey López

José Andrés’ latest Bazaar outpost opened Wednesday at the Waldorf Astoria downtown.

What to expect: The restaurant inside the Old Post Office Pavilion features two levels and was designed by the Spanish firm Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio.

Both the menu and decor are inspired by Andrés’ Spanish roots. The Bazaar serves breakfast, afternoon snacks, dinner, and cocktails.

Diners will find creative small plates on the dinner menu, ranging from cotton candy foie gras to a twist on caprese with liquified mozzarella.

Bet you've never tried cotton candy foie gras. Photo courtesy of Louiie Victa

Flashback: Andrés planned to open a restaurant in the same space years ago but pulled out of the deal after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump made disparaging comments about immigrants, starting a long legal battle.

Soon after the Trump Hotel officially changed ownership (and names) last summer, Andrés announced that he’d finally fulfill his dream of opening a restaurant inside.

Snag a reservation here.