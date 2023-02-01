The Beast limo — and its D.C. tags — travel the world, as seen here in Geneva in 2021. Photo: MARTIAL TREZZINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden appears to be snubbing D.C.’s “End Taxation Without Representation” license plates.

A review of videos and photos of The Beast show Biden has been rolling without the motto, which is the default on D.C. tags.

Why it matters: The 672,000 residents of the nation’s capital, who pay taxes but can’t elect voting members of Congress, have long sought the solidarity of 1600 Pennsylvania, symbolic or otherwise.

Bill Clinton used the plates late in his term. George W. Bush removed them.

D.C. Council members petitioned Barack Obama to bring them back, which he ultimately did in 2013. The Trump White House spiked them in 2018.

The big picture: Biden's license plate snub adds insult to injury for hometown D.C. Even though he supports statehood, local leaders have real gripes simmering with the prez.

For one, Biden has declined to order hundreds of thousands of federal workers back to the office full-time — the number-one ask of Mayor Bowser and inside-the-Beltway business heavies who believe a return to the office will resuscitate downtown’s zombie economy.

The president was also no help removing a federal block on D.C. legalizing recreational weed sales when Democrats controlled Congress. That meant the District lost a giant chance to unlock a new revenue driver at a critical time.

Of note: Biden and Bowser haven’t had an Oval Office sitdown. Bowser and Donald Trump had one in early 2017.

🔎 Hiding in plain sight: I reviewed over a dozen photos and video clips spanning from early 2021 through this month. And I didn’t see the protest tags on either The Beast or a presidential Chevy Suburban that POTUS uses on trips around the globe.

The president's Chevy Suburban (and close-up) during a Jan. 19, 2023 trip to California. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

What they’re saying: One way Biden can speak up more about District autonomy “is to put Taxation Without Representation on his license plate,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton told me.

“I’ll be sending him a letter indicating that,” she added.

Flashback: You might recall that on Inauguration Day in January 2021, Biden’s limo sported a spiffy blue license plate that did say “Taxation Without Representation.”

The other side: The White House did not respond to numerous emails and phone calls seeking comment.

💬 Town Talker is a weekly column on local politics and power. Drop me a line about the talk of the town: [email protected]