D.C.-area Valentine's Day takeout deals

Want a romantic evening with your special someone without fighting for an elusive restaurant reservation? We've got you covered with these Valentine’s Day takeout deals and meal kits.

Pro tip: Place your orders early as these options are likely to sell out quickly.

Mr. Bake Sweets is working with 2TopFoods to offer V-Day charcuterie boards for two for $50. They include items such as fruit, meat, cheese, brownie bites, and macaroons. Order.

Vegan bakery Sticky Fingers is shipping a variety of V-Day decorating kits. Each cupcake kit comes with three chocolate and three strawberry cupcakes, vanilla frosting, and six fondant pieces. Order.

Founding Farmers has a variety of à la carte and full dinner options (that come with two votive candles to set the mood). Menu items range from lobster tails and butterflied shrimp to hand-dipped fruit. Order.

Kinship is offering a $200/per couple menu with options ranging from a poke bowl and sturgeon steak with Maine lobster, creamed spinach, and pommes fondant. Order.

Centrolina’s $185/per person meal kit includes five courses, plus an amuse-bouche. Menu items include black cod, roasted duck, and tiramisu. Order.

L'Auberge Chez Francois and Jacques' Brasserie’s $215, three-course meal for two includes options such as chive crepes, lobster, and chocolate ganache and raspberry mousse cake. Order.