1 hour ago - Things to Do

D.C.-area Valentine's Day takeout deals

Paige Hopkins
Illustration of a heart with an arrow through it. The tip of the arrow is the Axios A logo.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Want a romantic evening with your special someone without fighting for an elusive restaurant reservation? We've got you covered with these Valentine’s Day takeout deals and meal kits. 

  • Pro tip: Place your orders early as these options are likely to sell out quickly. 

Mr. Bake Sweets is working with 2TopFoods to offer V-Day charcuterie boards for two for $50. They include items such as fruit, meat, cheese, brownie bites, and macaroons. Order.  

Vegan bakery Sticky Fingers is shipping a variety of V-Day decorating kits. Each cupcake kit comes with three chocolate and three strawberry cupcakes, vanilla frosting, and six fondant pieces. Order.

Founding Farmers has a variety of à la carte and full dinner options (that come with two votive candles to set the mood). Menu items range from lobster tails and butterflied shrimp to hand-dipped fruit. Order.

Kinship is offering a $200/per couple menu with options ranging from a poke bowl and sturgeon steak with Maine lobster, creamed spinach, and pommes fondant. Order.

Centrolina’s $185/per person meal kit includes five courses, plus an amuse-bouche. Menu items include black cod, roasted duck, and tiramisu. Order.

L'Auberge Chez Francois and Jacques' Brasserie’s $215, three-course meal for two includes options such as chive crepes, lobster, and chocolate ganache and raspberry mousse cake. Order.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more