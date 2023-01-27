D.C.'s James Beard nominees

It’s about time the haters acknowledge that D.C. *is* a food town, as we’re well-represented in the latest batch of James Beard Award nominations.

Who made the cut: The District’s heavy hitters including RIS, Rob Rubba of Oyster Oyster, and Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit received nominations.

But the judges weren’t afraid to venture into the ‘burbs to find standouts there too – like Season 12 “Top Chef” competitor Joy Crump of Fredericksburg's American farm-to-table restaurant FOODE, which opened in 2011.

And baker Kareem Queeman, who’s competed on multiple cooking shows, including Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” and opened his first brick-and-mortar Mr. Bake bakery in Riverdale last August.

Here’s the full list of local nominees.

💫 Outstanding Restaurateur: Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry, KNEAD Hospitality + Design (MI VIDA, Lil’ SUCCOTASH, and GATSBY), Washington, D.C.

💫 Outstanding Chef: Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster

💫 Outstanding Restaurant: RIS

💫 Emerging Chef: Elias Taddesse, Mélange

💫 Best New Restaurant:

💫 Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Kareem Queeman, Mr. Bake, Riverdale

💫 Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Flight Wine Bar

💫 Outstanding Bar: Allegory

💫 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic: