George Washington University installs Plan B vending machine

George Washington University now has a vending machine for emergency contraception.

Why it matters: Students advocated for the vending machine after the overturn of Roe v. Wade sparked concerns about access to reproductive health care, student body president Christian Zidouemba tells Axios.

Details: The vending machine, located on the ground floor of the University Student Center, sells Plan B for $30. The medication can cost around $50 at pharmacies.

The machine is also stocked with tampons, Tylenol, and Advil.

What they’re saying: Student government leaders Neharika Rao and Aiza Saeed say they wanted to make sure students could make decisions about their reproductive health on campus. They sent out a campus-wide survey and received responses from 1,500 students who voiced support for the project — with the only concern being that the machine should be placed in a discreet location.

“When you want to reach for emergency contraceptives, CVS — which is [near] the university — can be out [of stock], which can be nerve-racking,” Rao tells Axios. “So a reduced price of $25 is really helpful to students.”

Zoom out: George Washington University joins a growing number of other U.S. colleges with similar vending machines, including Boston University and Northeastern University.