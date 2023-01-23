1 hour ago - Food and Drink

D.C. ice cream shop customers start gesture of gifting free scoops

Cuneyt Dil
Charles Foreman stands over ice cream freezer

Charles Foreman opened Everyday Sundae in 2021. Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

Patrons of an ice cream shop in Brightwood Park are gifting forward scoops to less fortunate kids.

What's happening: The sweet community tradition at Everyday Sundae grew out of an act of kindness last year when a mother brought her kids for ice cream one Friday afternoon.

Another kid in line didn’t have money, owner Charles Foreman tells Axios, so Foreman gave them a scoop on the house.

  • That mom returned a week later to donate $100 to “take care of kids less fortunate” who want ice cream, Foreman shared on Instagram.

Since then, the ice cream fund has taken off, with customers contributing $20 and $100 at a time.

“You’re catching people at their best doing things they’re not necessarily [seeking] recognition for,” Foreman says.

Can confirm: Sure enough, Foreman gave two kiddos free ice cream last Friday while we visited.

Flashback: A neighborhood resident, Foreman opened Everyday Sundae in 2021 between other cozy cafés on fast-growing Kennedy Street NW. The Minnesota native was a chef until the pandemic struck.

Zoom out: The tradition calls to mind an Italian act of charity known as caffè sospeso, or “suspended coffee,” when a patron buys two espressos — one to enjoy and one for a stranger.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more