42 mins ago - Things to Do

Free Lunar New Year events around D.C.

Paige Hopkins
Illustration of a rabbit peeking out from a red paper lantern.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit with one of these free events.

MGM National Harbor celebrations | Jan. 20 through March 20

  • Explore the new conservatory display with thousands of flowers, massive lanterns, and silk rose koi fish.
  • A ceremonial lion dance will take place this Sunday at 6pm throughout the property.

The National Museum of Asian Art celebration | Jan. 21, 12pm-4pm

  • See a traditional lion dance, try crafts and activities, and watch a cooking demonstration.

The Chinese Lunar New Year Parade | Jan 22 at 2pm | Chinatown, starting on I and 6th streets.

  • Watch a variety of performers parade through town, followed by a firecracker show.

Smithsonian American Art Museum celebration | Jan. 28, 11:30am-3pm

  • Learn about different Lunar New Year traditions and try your hand at an art scavenger hunt. Also, the Courtyard Café will offer a special menu.

Tysons Corner Center celebration | Jan 28, 1pm-3pm

  • Watch Chinese, Korean, and Indonesian dancers, enjoy a Mongolian fashion show, and catch a magic show.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more