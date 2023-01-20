42 mins ago - Things to Do
Free Lunar New Year events around D.C.
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit with one of these free events.
MGM National Harbor celebrations | Jan. 20 through March 20
- Explore the new conservatory display with thousands of flowers, massive lanterns, and silk rose koi fish.
- A ceremonial lion dance will take place this Sunday at 6pm throughout the property.
The National Museum of Asian Art celebration | Jan. 21, 12pm-4pm
- See a traditional lion dance, try crafts and activities, and watch a cooking demonstration.
The Chinese Lunar New Year Parade | Jan 22 at 2pm | Chinatown, starting on I and 6th streets.
- Watch a variety of performers parade through town, followed by a firecracker show.
Smithsonian American Art Museum celebration | Jan. 28, 11:30am-3pm
- Learn about different Lunar New Year traditions and try your hand at an art scavenger hunt. Also, the Courtyard Café will offer a special menu.
Tysons Corner Center celebration | Jan 28, 1pm-3pm
- Watch Chinese, Korean, and Indonesian dancers, enjoy a Mongolian fashion show, and catch a magic show.
