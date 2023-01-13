The site is across from a Whole Foods on Wilson Boulevard. Courtesy Life Time

Life Time fitness plans to open in Clarendon this summer, after legal drama surrounding rival luxury gym Equinox pulling out from the location.

What’s happening: Dubbed an “athletic country club,” Life Time will open an 80,000-square-foot fitness center over three floors at The Crossing Clarendon across from Whole Foods on Wilson Boulevard, spokesperson Natalie Bushaw tells Axios.

The facility’s all-in-one approach includes a fast-casual café, spa, and group fitness studios.

A fourth floor will contain a 25,000-square-foot co-working space open 24/7 with public and private work areas, conference rooms, and a kitchen. It'll also host networking events for members.

The intrigue: The site was originally slated for Equinox, which sought to terminate its lease agreement in August 2020 after saying it suffered financial losses during the pandemic, according to court documents.

A legal saga ensued after the landlord, Regency Centers, sued Equinox for alleged breach of contract. Regency sought a seven-figure award for damages, rent, and fees.

The parties settled late last year, according to court filings. Neither Regency nor counsel for Equinox returned emails seeking comment.

What’s next: Life Time published a wait list page for those interested in membership.