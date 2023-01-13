Life Time opening fitness and co-working space in Clarendon
Life Time fitness plans to open in Clarendon this summer, after legal drama surrounding rival luxury gym Equinox pulling out from the location.
What’s happening: Dubbed an “athletic country club,” Life Time will open an 80,000-square-foot fitness center over three floors at The Crossing Clarendon across from Whole Foods on Wilson Boulevard, spokesperson Natalie Bushaw tells Axios.
- The facility’s all-in-one approach includes a fast-casual café, spa, and group fitness studios.
- A fourth floor will contain a 25,000-square-foot co-working space open 24/7 with public and private work areas, conference rooms, and a kitchen. It'll also host networking events for members.
The intrigue: The site was originally slated for Equinox, which sought to terminate its lease agreement in August 2020 after saying it suffered financial losses during the pandemic, according to court documents.
- A legal saga ensued after the landlord, Regency Centers, sued Equinox for alleged breach of contract. Regency sought a seven-figure award for damages, rent, and fees.
- The parties settled late last year, according to court filings. Neither Regency nor counsel for Equinox returned emails seeking comment.
What’s next: Life Time published a wait list page for those interested in membership.
