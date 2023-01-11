1 hour ago - Sports
Do you have what it takes to be a D.C. mascot?
Don’t be fooled. Despite his size, Major Tuddy is not the heaviest mascot suit in town.
Yes, but: Being a D.C. mascot requires far more than just the ideal height and weight. To cheer our local teams on to victory, mascots might have to referee a youth hockey game, dance with the Washington Ballet, or film a hype intro video.
- If you think you have what it takes, you can tryout to be a Racing President now.
