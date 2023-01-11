Do you have what it takes to be a D.C. mascot?

Data: Axios research. Visual: Jacque Schrag and Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photos: Washington Commanders, G Fiume/Getty Images, John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images, and Rich Kessler/NBAE via Getty Images

Don’t be fooled. Despite his size, Major Tuddy is not the heaviest mascot suit in town.

Yes, but: Being a D.C. mascot requires far more than just the ideal height and weight. To cheer our local teams on to victory, mascots might have to referee a youth hockey game, dance with the Washington Ballet, or film a hype intro video.