D.C. has a star on "The Circle"

Season 5 of the Netflix hit “The Circle” has a local contestant to root for: Raven Sutton, the show’s first Deaf contestant.

Catch-up quick: Contestants on the reality show compete in a virtual popularity contest, vying to become, well, basically the coolest of them all. Some contestants catfish as other people, but Sutton has come into the game as herself (along with her friend and interpreter Paris McTizic).

💃🏾 Here are five things to know about Raven:

She’s 27, a disability advocate, and an ASL performer. She can dance. She graduated from Gallaudet University in NE D.C. She’s all over Twitter, live-tweeting the show and doing Q&As with fans. She’s single — and yes, that plays a huge role on the show (but no spoilers!).

📺 How to watch: The first eight episodes of this season are on Netflix.

ICYMI: Season 2 featured then-Capitol Hill researcher Savannah Palacio. A Washingtonian named Frank Grimsley went very far in Season 4.