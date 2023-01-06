New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what you have to look forward to in the District in 2023:

🍽️ Jan. 16-22: Winter Restaurant Week

🚗 Jan. 20-29: Washington Auto Show

🌸 March 20-April 16: National Cherry Blossom Festival

✨ April 16: Emancipation Day

🍃 April 22: National Cannabis Festival

🌟 April 29-30: Project GLOW

🏳️‍🌈 June 10: Capital Pride Parade

🙏 June 28-July 4, 6-9: Smithsonian Folklife Festival: Living Religion

🎆 July 4: National Mall fireworks and parade

🥦 July 15-16: Broccoli City Festival

🎾 July 29-Aug. 6: Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

📚 Aug. 12-13: National Book Festival

🚴 Sept. 9: DC Bike Ride