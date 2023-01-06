D.C. things to do in 2023
New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what you have to look forward to in the District in 2023:
🍽️ Jan. 16-22: Winter Restaurant Week
🚗 Jan. 20-29: Washington Auto Show
🌸 March 20-April 16: National Cherry Blossom Festival
✨ April 16: Emancipation Day
🍃 April 22: National Cannabis Festival
🌟 April 29-30: Project GLOW
🏳️🌈 June 10: Capital Pride Parade
🙏 June 28-July 4, 6-9: Smithsonian Folklife Festival: Living Religion
🎆 July 4: National Mall fireworks and parade
🥦 July 15-16: Broccoli City Festival
🎾 July 29-Aug. 6: Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
📚 Aug. 12-13: National Book Festival
🚴 Sept. 9: DC Bike Ride
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..