Data: Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Census. Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Crime in the District decreased last year — homicides, included.

Driving the news: Violent crime dropped 7% in 2022 compared to 2021 and property crime decreased by 3%, according to MPD.

By the numbers:

Assault with a dangerous weapon: ⬇️ 17% decrease

Sex abuse: ⬇️ 13% decrease

Homicide: ⬇️ 10% decrease

Burglary: ⬇️ 10% decrease

Yes, but: For the second year in a row, D.C. exceeded 200 murders.

Plus, certain crimes saw increases: Robberies (⬆️ 2%), car thefts (⬆️ 8%), and carjackings (⬆️ 14%). (Read more about the latter below.)

Zoom out: Violent crime has decreased in most parts of D.C. compared to five years ago. Wards 4, 6, and 7 had the biggest drops.

Ward 3 in Upper Northwest is an outlier, with a slight uptick last year compared to 2017.

What we’re watching: Police say at least five children have been shot in D.C. this year already.