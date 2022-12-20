Mapped: The carbon footprint of Washington neighborhoods

D.C.'s denser, more transit-friendly neighborhoods such as Navy Yard tend to have lower carbon emissions than largely single-family neighborhoods like Palisades, according to new research.

Why it matters: The data shows that planet-warming emissions can be reduced by both leadership decisions — such as building more housing near public transportation — and personal lifestyle choices like driving an electric car or cutting down on air travel.

What they did: With help from consulting firm EcoDataLab, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley measured household CO2 emissions by analyzing transportation, housing, foods, goods — like furniture and appliances — and services — like education and health care.

The New York Times then turned that data into an interactive map.

Map: The New York Times. Used by kind permission

Zoom in: In Northern Virginia, carbon emissions in the low-density, affluent Great Falls area are much higher than the national average across all five categories.

In contrast, urban parts of Arlington along Metro corridors have emissions equal to or below the national average.

The big picture: The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. It exceeded its 20% reduction goal in 2020.

Further progress will require more solar power and net-zero energy buildings, and increased opportunities for transit, teleworking, walking, and bicycling, according to the group.

🧠 Be smart: Wealth also correlates with higher emissions. Solar panels, more energy-efficient home goods, and greener forms of transportation can all lower an area's carbon footprint.

