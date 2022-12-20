These celebrities bought DMV homes in 2022
The D.C. area had a roller coaster of a real estate year, but that didn't stop these famous locals from closing on luxury homes in 2022.
- We combed Washingtonian and Washington Business Journal for the real estate transactions of bold-faced names. Here’s who bought in our area this year.
🏡 Caps player T.J. Oshie and Lauren Oshie bought a 9,890-square-foot McLean new-build. They paid: $7.5 million.
- Their former home in Langley Farms sold six months later for $6.4 million.
🏡 One of the Commanders’ all-time sack leaders and current NFL free agent Ryan Kerrigan and Jessica Kerrigan bought a 8,300-square-foot Ashburn colonial. It’s in a gated community that backs up to a golf course. They paid: $2.6 million.
🏡 D.C. council member Brianne Nadeau and Embedded Healthcare director Jayson Harpster bought a renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom Columbia Heights rowhouse. They paid: $1.15 million.
🏡 Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and his wife Evelyn bought a 10,733 square foot Potomac home. It has a basketball court that sits on a two-acre lot. They paid: $3.7 million.
🏡 Attorney General Merrick Garland’s chief of staff Matthew Klapper and Carlyle Group diversity recruiter Victoria Klapper bought a Chevy Chase colonial five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with multiple patios. They paid: $1.77 million.
🏡 Maryland’s head men's basketball coach Kevin Willard and Julie Wagner Willard bought a seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom Potomac home. It’s complete with a sauna and outdoor kitchen. They paid: $4.9 million.
🏡 Former FBI and CIA director William Webster bought a Wesley Heights colonial home with three fireplaces and lush gardens. He paid: $2.79 million.
🏡 Former Virginia governor and former senator Chuck Robb and his wife Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, a daughter of President Johnson, bought in November a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Arlington smart home with an elevator and waterfalls. They paid: $3.19 million.
🏡 Washington Post opinion columnist James Hohmann and White House reporter Annie Linskey bought a contemporary Arlington home with floor-to-ceiling windows. They paid $1.76 million.
🏡 Mission Group (Mission, Salazar, Hawthorne, the Admiral) cofounder Reed Landry bought a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom colonial home in McLean with a massive wine cellar. He paid $5.25 million.
