These celebrities bought DMV homes in 2022

The D.C. area had a roller coaster of a real estate year, but that didn't stop these famous locals from closing on luxury homes in 2022.

We combed Washingtonian and Washington Business Journal for the real estate transactions of bold-faced names. Here’s who bought in our area this year.

🏡 Caps player T.J. Oshie and Lauren Oshie bought a 9,890-square-foot McLean new-build. They paid: $7.5 million.

Their former home in Langley Farms sold six months later for $6.4 million.

🏡 One of the Commanders’ all-time sack leaders and current NFL free agent Ryan Kerrigan and Jessica Kerrigan bought a 8,300-square-foot Ashburn colonial. It’s in a gated community that backs up to a golf course. They paid: $2.6 million.

🏡 D.C. council member Brianne Nadeau and Embedded Healthcare director Jayson Harpster bought a renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom Columbia Heights rowhouse. They paid: $1.15 million.

🏡 Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and his wife Evelyn bought a 10,733 square foot Potomac home. It has a basketball court that sits on a two-acre lot. They paid: $3.7 million.

🏡 Attorney General Merrick Garland’s chief of staff Matthew Klapper and Carlyle Group diversity recruiter Victoria Klapper bought a Chevy Chase colonial five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with multiple patios. They paid: $1.77 million.

🏡 Maryland’s head men's basketball coach Kevin Willard and Julie Wagner Willard bought a seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom Potomac home. It’s complete with a sauna and outdoor kitchen. They paid: $4.9 million.

🏡 Former FBI and CIA director William Webster bought a Wesley Heights colonial home with three fireplaces and lush gardens. He paid: $2.79 million.

🏡 Former Virginia governor and former senator Chuck Robb and his wife Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, a daughter of President Johnson, bought in November a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Arlington smart home with an elevator and waterfalls. They paid: $3.19 million.

🏡 Washington Post opinion columnist James Hohmann and White House reporter Annie Linskey bought a contemporary Arlington home with floor-to-ceiling windows. They paid $1.76 million.

🏡 Mission Group (Mission, Salazar, Hawthorne, the Admiral) cofounder Reed Landry bought a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom colonial home in McLean with a massive wine cellar. He paid $5.25 million.