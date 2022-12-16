This week's hot homes roundup features a charmer in Mt. Rainier, a Georgian estate in Potomac, and a Dupont Circle alley house with a retro London-style phone booth.

Why we love it: An unfinished basement means you get to make a big chunk of the space yours.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,265 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,265 square feet Listed by: Dina Gorrell at Redfin

Dina Gorrell at Redfin Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, two-car garage

Why we love it: Bonfire fans will adore the secluded but spacious backyard that comes with a fire pit.

Neighborhood: Mt. Rainier

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,551 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,551 square feet Listed by: Fine Nest Realty Group of Coldwell Banker Realty

Fine Nest Realty Group of Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Central A/C, covered front porch, fenced-in yard

Why we love it: This Georgian estate comes with a stunning sunroom for the days when it's too cold to sit outside but too sunny to stay in.

Neighborhood: Potomac

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,301 square feet

4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,301 square feet Listed by: Marty Welsh at Monument Sotheby's International Realty

Marty Welsh at Monument Sotheby's International Realty Features: Hardwood flooring, three fireplaces, two-car garage

Why we love it: There are three rooftop decks, a rooftop pool, elevator, two-story waterfall wall, and a retro London-style phone booth.

Neighborhood: Dupont Circle

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,420 square feet

Listed by: Doug Perry at RE/MAX Excellence Realty

Doug Perry at RE/MAX Excellence Realty Features: Three fireplaces, two-car garage, dual staircase

Why we love it: A newly built condo in Georgetown, north of M Street, is rare. We also love that this building features secure garage parking for two cars and a private storage room on the garage level.

Neighborhood: Georgetown

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,135 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,135 square feet Listed by: Anne Hatfield Weir and Jamie Peva of Washington Fine Properties

Anne Hatfield Weir and Jamie Peva of Washington Fine Properties Features: Hardwood flooring, fireplace, central A/C, pet friendly

