Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $725,000
This week's hot homes roundup features a charmer in Mt. Rainier, a Georgian estate in Potomac, and a Dupont Circle alley house with a retro London-style phone booth.
4021 Blue Slate Dr. - $725,000
Why we love it: An unfinished basement means you get to make a big chunk of the space yours.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,265 square feet
- Listed by: Dina Gorrell at Redfin
- Features: Fireplace, hardwood flooring, two-car garage
3715 34th St. - $825,000
Why we love it: Bonfire fans will adore the secluded but spacious backyard that comes with a fire pit.
- Neighborhood: Mt. Rainier
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,551 square feet
- Listed by: Fine Nest Realty Group of Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Central A/C, covered front porch, fenced-in yard
9723 Meyer Point Dr. - $1.75 million
Why we love it: This Georgian estate comes with a stunning sunroom for the days when it's too cold to sit outside but too sunny to stay in.
- Neighborhood: Potomac
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,301 square feet
- Listed by: Marty Welsh at Monument Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Hardwood flooring, three fireplaces, two-car garage
2220 Q St. NW - $2.5 million
Why we love it: There are three rooftop decks, a rooftop pool, elevator, two-story waterfall wall, and a retro London-style phone booth.
- Neighborhood: Dupont Circle
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,420 square feet
- Listed by: Doug Perry at RE/MAX Excellence Realty
- Features: Three fireplaces, two-car garage, dual staircase
3255 Prospect St. NW #2 - $3.25 million
Why we love it: A newly built condo in Georgetown, north of M Street, is rare. We also love that this building features secure garage parking for two cars and a private storage room on the garage level.
- Neighborhood: Georgetown
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,135 square feet
- Listed by: Anne Hatfield Weir and Jamie Peva of Washington Fine Properties
- Features: Hardwood flooring, fireplace, central A/C, pet friendly
