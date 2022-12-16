D.C. is behind on leaf collection — again
Some of D.C.’s leafiest neighborhoods in Northwest and east of the Anacostia River are blanketed with mush.
What’s happening: The Department of Public Works says it’s about ten days behind on leaf collection.
Why it matters: City residents have a history of getting really riled up about accumulating plant matter. And nuisance aside, uncollected leaf gunk does clog storm drains.
State of play: About 25% of the city hasn’t had their leaves picked up yet, says DPW head Michael Carter.
- Awaiting sweeps: Palisades, Petworth, Brightwood Park, Penn Branch, and Hillcrest, according to a live DPW map.
What they’re saying: This is the first year with the District’s new ban on gas-powered blowers in effect, and Carter says the equipment switch is partly to blame.
- The electric blowers used by DPW are slower than gas ones and require frequent battery recharging.
- Rain has also complicated the task.
What’s next: Like last year, leaf collection season will be extended, Carter tells Axios.
- The second and last pickup for the entire city will begin around Christmas and go into January.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..