D.C. is behind on leaf collection — again

Leaves and rain on a street curb

Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

Some of D.C.’s leafiest neighborhoods in Northwest and east of the Anacostia River are blanketed with mush. 

What’s happening: The Department of Public Works says it’s about ten days behind on leaf collection. 

Why it matters: City residents have a history of getting really riled up about accumulating plant matter. And nuisance aside, uncollected leaf gunk does clog storm drains. 

State of play: About 25% of the city hasn’t had their leaves picked up yet, says DPW head Michael Carter. 

  • Awaiting sweeps: Palisades, Petworth, Brightwood Park, Penn Branch, and Hillcrest, according to a live DPW map.

What they’re saying: This is the first year with the District’s new ban on gas-powered blowers in effect, and Carter says the equipment switch is partly to blame.

  • The electric blowers used by DPW are slower than gas ones and require frequent battery recharging. 
  • Rain has also complicated the task.

What’s next: Like last year, leaf collection season will be extended, Carter tells Axios. 

  • The second and last pickup for the entire city will begin around Christmas and go into January.
