Some of D.C.’s leafiest neighborhoods in Northwest and east of the Anacostia River are blanketed with mush.

What’s happening: The Department of Public Works says it’s about ten days behind on leaf collection.

Why it matters: City residents have a history of getting really riled up about accumulating plant matter. And nuisance aside, uncollected leaf gunk does clog storm drains.

State of play: About 25% of the city hasn’t had their leaves picked up yet, says DPW head Michael Carter.

Awaiting sweeps: Palisades, Petworth, Brightwood Park, Penn Branch, and Hillcrest, according to a live DPW map.

What they’re saying: This is the first year with the District’s new ban on gas-powered blowers in effect, and Carter says the equipment switch is partly to blame.

The electric blowers used by DPW are slower than gas ones and require frequent battery recharging.

Rain has also complicated the task.

What’s next: Like last year, leaf collection season will be extended, Carter tells Axios.