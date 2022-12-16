D.C. companies throwing six-figure holiday parties again
After two years of abstinence, D.C.’s top employers are hosting holiday celebrations again and shelling out for interactive experiences.
Why it matters: Washington is a cutthroat talent market. Despite broader shakiness in the economy, bosses in a position to do so are eager to keep up morale this year and make sure their people feel appreciated.
What’s happening: Politico took over at Union Station. PWC partied at the American History Museum.
- Ron and Sara Bonjean, hosts of one of Washington’s most legendary holiday house parties (it usually features a D-list celeb like Flavor Flav or Tori Spelling), put their personal bash on pause again this year. But Ron’s public affairs firm Rokk Solutions hired a DJ for their company soirée at Yardbird.
Zoom in: Zoom fatigue has pushed the C-suite to ditch virtual or even hybrid options in favor of fully immersive in-person parties, says Tiffany Balmer of The DC Event Planner.
Rachael Glaws, who runs RGI events + public relations, tells Axios she’s planned about two dozen holiday parties — most with six-figure budgets.
- Companies are spending about the same amount as they were pre-pandemic, she says. But they’re prioritizing activities and branded merch, with less focus on decor.
Think:
- A skiing/snowboarding simulator for a winter wonderland party
- A Christmas in July theme
- Magicians
- 360-degree and green-screen photo booths
As Glaws puts, “It’s good to be back.”
