After two years of abstinence, D.C.’s top employers are hosting holiday celebrations again and shelling out for interactive experiences.

Why it matters: Washington is a cutthroat talent market. Despite broader shakiness in the economy, bosses in a position to do so are eager to keep up morale this year and make sure their people feel appreciated.

What’s happening: Politico took over at Union Station. PWC partied at the American History Museum.

Ron and Sara Bonjean, hosts of one of Washington’s most legendary holiday house parties (it usually features a D-list celeb like Flavor Flav or Tori Spelling), put their personal bash on pause again this year. But Ron’s public affairs firm Rokk Solutions hired a DJ for their company soirée at Yardbird.

Zoom in: Zoom fatigue has pushed the C-suite to ditch virtual or even hybrid options in favor of fully immersive in-person parties, says Tiffany Balmer of The DC Event Planner.

Rachael Glaws, who runs RGI events + public relations, tells Axios she’s planned about two dozen holiday parties — most with six-figure budgets.

Companies are spending about the same amount as they were pre-pandemic, she says. But they’re prioritizing activities and branded merch, with less focus on decor.

Think:

A skiing/snowboarding simulator for a winter wonderland party

A Christmas in July theme

Magicians

360-degree and green-screen photo booths

As Glaws puts, “It’s good to be back.”