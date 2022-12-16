33 mins ago - Things to Do

D.C. companies throwing six-figure holiday parties again

Paige Hopkins
a snowglobe containing an office desk and computer setup

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

After two years of abstinence, D.C.’s top employers are hosting holiday celebrations again and shelling out for interactive experiences.

Why it matters: Washington is a cutthroat talent market. Despite broader shakiness in the economy, bosses in a position to do so are eager to keep up morale this year and make sure their people feel appreciated.   

What’s happening: Politico took over at Union Station. PWC partied at the American History Museum. 

  • Ron and Sara Bonjean, hosts of one of Washington’s most legendary holiday house parties (it usually features a D-list celeb like Flavor Flav or Tori Spelling), put their personal bash on pause again this year. But Ron’s public affairs firm Rokk Solutions hired a DJ for their company soirée at Yardbird. 

Zoom in: Zoom fatigue has pushed the C-suite to ditch virtual or even hybrid options in favor of fully immersive in-person parties, says Tiffany Balmer of The DC Event Planner.

Rachael Glaws, who runs RGI events + public relations, tells Axios she’s planned about two dozen holiday parties — most with six-figure budgets. 

  • Companies are spending about the same amount as they were pre-pandemic, she says. But they’re prioritizing activities and branded merch, with less focus on decor. 

Think:

  • A skiing/snowboarding simulator for a winter wonderland party
  • A Christmas in July theme
  • Magicians
  • 360-degree and green-screen photo booths

As Glaws puts, “It’s good to be back.”

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more