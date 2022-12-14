Marion Barry Avenue street renaming gains support at hearing
The proposal to rename a Southeast D.C. thoroughfare after the late former mayor Marion Barry drew largely passionate support from dozens of people who packed a D.C. Council hearing Tuesday.
Why it matters: The idea would turn Good Hope Road into Marion Barry Avenue, in the heart of Barry’s constituency when he was mayor for four terms and when he was a Ward 8 council member.
- You would one day be able to stand on the intersection of Marion Barry and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues.
Driving the news: Most civic leaders and residents said Barry deserves to be honored in the majority Black neighborhood. They argued that — despite his many faults — Barry is fondly remembered for providing economic opportunities for lower- and middle-income Washingtonians.
- “I can’t wait for my GPS to say, turn right on Marion Barry Avenue,” said advisory neighborhood commissioner Monique Diop.
The other side: Not everybody shared that view. “We live on Good Hope,” countered resident Barbara Cooper. “We gotta change everything. Our addresses, our ID. We got [elderly] people in this building who can barely get out of this building.”
- Approximately 1,200 addresses would need to be updated, according to D.C. Council chair Phil Mendelson.
Flashback: Back in November, Mendelson and Ward 8 council member Trayon White feuded over how fast to move on the renaming.
- Mendelson rejected White’s attempts to fast-track the approval, pushing to host yesterday’s hearing instead.
What's next: The council is unlikely to act on the legislation before this year ends, so the fight over the name may be rekindled next year.
