D.C.'s new animal welfare bill could change how pets are considered in divorces

Paige Hopkins
People walking dogs on the National Mall.

Judges could treat dogs like kids instead of property. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Most of us think of our pets as family, and a new bill being considered by the D.C. Council acknowledges that fact, the Washington Post reports

What’s happening: Judges currently consider animals as property when divvying up assets in a divorce. If passed, the new law would treat them more like kids, considering their welfare and best interests. Joint custody would even be an option. 

Zoom out: Similar laws already exist in Alaska, California, and Illinois.

Why it matters: The spouse who bought the pet or financially cared for the animal would no longer automatically be the favorite to keep it after a split.

  • The bill would also ban the retail sale of animals that aren’t rescues – an effort to combat puppy mills. It would ban dog fighting equipment and cat declawing, too. 

What’s next: The bill is up for a final vote on Dec. 20.

