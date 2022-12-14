Judges could treat dogs like kids instead of property. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Most of us think of our pets as family, and a new bill being considered by the D.C. Council acknowledges that fact, the Washington Post reports.

What’s happening: Judges currently consider animals as property when divvying up assets in a divorce. If passed, the new law would treat them more like kids, considering their welfare and best interests. Joint custody would even be an option.

Zoom out: Similar laws already exist in Alaska, California, and Illinois.

Why it matters: The spouse who bought the pet or financially cared for the animal would no longer automatically be the favorite to keep it after a split.

The bill would also ban the retail sale of animals that aren’t rescues – an effort to combat puppy mills. It would ban dog fighting equipment and cat declawing, too.

What’s next: The bill is up for a final vote on Dec. 20.