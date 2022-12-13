Inside the decline of D.C.'s Union Station

Vacant shops and rising crime are just a few reasons that an increasing number of Washingtonians steer clear of Union Station except to catch a train.

Why it matters: The iconic D.C. landmark has declined from a bustling transportation and retail hub — a common spot for lunch or errands — to a site that is languishing, awaiting a $10 billion renovation that will hopefully revitalize the space.

The big picture: Only about 40 retailers and food shops remain in the station, and half of the commercial spaces are empty, the Washington Post reported last month.

Virginia commuter Thomas Porter told the Post he skips grabbing breakfast or dinner at Union Station these days. While he used to enjoy business lunches at the long-shuttered B. Smith's restaurant, Porter now moves through the station "as fast as possible" to avoid harassment.

Other public safety issues have roiled Washington's 115-year-old entry point.

Last September, a daytime shooting in the station's west wing left one person with minor injuries and rattled passengers heading to trains or just trying to browse the florist in the historic hall.

By the numbers: Amtrak police have responded this year to 47 assaults at Union Station, up from 32 assaults in 2021, per the Washington Post. Burglaries, robberies, and vandalism have also increased this year.

Ward 6 council member Charles Allen tells Axios that management increasing security patrols in the station would be a welcome step.

What they're saying: Union Station's biggest issue is its “complete absence of retail activity,” Allen, who lives a couple of blocks away, tells Axios. He notes that the decline of commuter rail ridership has made running a business in Union Station much harder.

Before the pandemic made matters worse, the station was following the trend of malls that have lost big retailers. Closures at the station include Starbucks in July, H&M in 2021, and Barnes & Noble in 2013.

Flashback: In June, the National Park Service cleared at least a dozen tents outside of Union Station on Columbus Circle. The area has struggled with providing services for unsheltered people, and visitors have taken note.