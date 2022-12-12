How CNN’s MJ Lee starts her day

A morning routine can tell you a lot about a person, so we want to learn how some of Washington’s most interesting people start their day. This time we spoke with CNN's MJ Lee.

Why it matters: Lee was promoted last month to senior White House correspondent, which meant a drastic change to her morning routine as she prepares to cover early happenings at the People’s House.

She does a lot of prep work in the evenings to help her mornings run smoothly.

⏰ Wake-up time: 4:41 or 5:01am — depending on when her first TV hit is scheduled. She likes to trick herself into thinking that the extra minute gives her more sleep.

📲 First morning move: Quick phone check for urgent emails/texts, then makeup — which she has down to a 40-minute routine.

🎧 Streaming: She’ll listen to day-of news podcasts like “Up First” or “The Daily” as she gets ready.

📝 AM ritual: There’s not much time for extra stuff, but she takes a moment to write her husband a sweet note and double-checks that her toddler’s lunch is ready to go.

🥣 Breakfast: Overnight oats with fruit, which she eats once she’s at work.

🚘 Commute: She Ubers to the White House and orders her Starbucks on the way.

🎥 6am (sheesh!): She’s in her seat at the White House and ready to start the day.