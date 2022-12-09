Festive holiday bars to try around D.C.

A holiday selfie at last year's Miracle at Death Punch pop-up. Photo: Shuran Huang/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washingtonians are spoiled with so many great places to drink and be merry during the holidays. Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite festive bars.

Pro tip: Most of these places are pretty popular so you’ll want to make reservations ahead of time.

Urban Roast – The Penn Quarter bar has decked the halls with hanging presents and cozy vibes.

Perfect for: A pre-game or post-game.

A pre-game or post-game. We’re dying to try: Santa’s Night Off made with whiskey, cranberry orange syrup, orange bitters, and orange peel. $16.

Santa’s Night Off made with whiskey, cranberry orange syrup, orange bitters, and orange peel. $16. Address: 916 G St. NW Suite C-2

Gift boxes hang from the ceiling at Urban Roast. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Tiki TNT – Enjoy a tropical holiday at The Wharf bar where Santa likes to vacation.

Perfect for: Casual drinks and good eats.

Casual drinks and good eats. We’re dying to try: It’s a Bit Nipply Outside, made with Thrasher's rum cream, milk, chocolate, espresso powder, evaporated milk, vanilla, and coconut. $16.

It’s a Bit Nipply Outside, made with Thrasher's rum cream, milk, chocolate, espresso powder, evaporated milk, vanilla, and coconut. $16. Address: 1130 Maine Ave. SW

Daniel O’Connell’s — This Irish bar in Old Town Alexandria is decked out in cozy holiday decor and is hosting an ugly sweater competition.

Perfect for: Classic Irish fare.

Classic Irish fare. We’re dying to try: The ugly sweater competition is Dec. 17th from 6pm to 9pm. Contestants can win a trip to Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.

The ugly sweater competition is Dec. 17th from 6pm to 9pm. Contestants can win a trip to Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore. Address: 112 King St., Alexandria

Ciel Social Club – The Mount Vernon Triangle rooftop bar, which sits on top of the AC Hotel, has transformed into an Aspen Ski Chalet with Scandinavian-inspired decor.

Perfect for: A hot date.

A hot date. We’re dying to try: Not My Gumdrop Buttons, made with Dahlia Reposado Tequila, Cocchi Americano, gingerbread syrup, lemon, and Angostura. $18.

Not My Gumdrop Buttons, made with Dahlia Reposado Tequila, Cocchi Americano, gingerbread syrup, lemon, and Angostura. $18. Address: 601 K St. NW

Look up for more wintery decor. Photo: Jahns Chavez

Dirty Habit – Step into a winter wonderland at the Penn Quarter bar inside the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

Perfect for: A dressy drink. (Pro tip: The bar has an extensive booze-free drink menu.)

A dressy drink. (Pro tip: The bar has an extensive booze-free drink menu.) We’re dying to try: Grape Reverie, made with mulled Cabernet Sauvignon, cognac, cranberries, masala chai, and honey.

Grape Reverie, made with mulled Cabernet Sauvignon, cognac, cranberries, masala chai, and honey. Address: 555 8th St NW.

Miracle at Death Punch – The Japanese-style street food restaurant in Adams Morgan has transformed its bar into a Christmas wonderland.

Perfect for: A fun night out with friends.

A fun night out with friends. We’re dying to try: Elfing Around, made with Prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, and orange bitters.

Elfing Around, made with Prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, and orange bitters. Address: 2321 18th St. NW