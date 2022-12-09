50 mins ago - Food and Drink

Festive holiday bars to try around D.C.

Paige Hopkins

A holiday selfie at last year's Miracle at Death Punch pop-up. Photo: Shuran Huang/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washingtonians are spoiled with so many great places to drink and be merry during the holidays. Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite festive bars.

  • Pro tip: Most of these places are pretty popular so you’ll want to make reservations ahead of time.

Urban Roast – The Penn Quarter bar has decked the halls with hanging presents and cozy vibes.

  • Perfect for: A pre-game or post-game.
  • We’re dying to try: Santa’s Night Off made with whiskey, cranberry orange syrup, orange bitters, and orange peel. $16.
  • Address: 916 G St. NW Suite C-2
Gift boxes hang from the ceiling at Urban Roast.
Gift boxes hang from the ceiling at Urban Roast. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Tiki TNT – Enjoy a tropical holiday at The Wharf bar where Santa likes to vacation.

  • Perfect for: Casual drinks and good eats.
  • We’re dying to try: It’s a Bit Nipply Outside, made with Thrasher's rum cream, milk, chocolate, espresso powder, evaporated milk, vanilla, and coconut. $16.
  • Address: 1130 Maine Ave. SW

Daniel O’Connell’s — This Irish bar in Old Town Alexandria is decked out in cozy holiday decor and is hosting an ugly sweater competition.

  • Perfect for: Classic Irish fare.
  • We’re dying to try: The ugly sweater competition is Dec. 17th from 6pm to 9pm. Contestants can win a trip to Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.
  • Address: 112 King St., Alexandria

Ciel Social Club – The Mount Vernon Triangle rooftop bar, which sits on top of the AC Hotel, has transformed into an Aspen Ski Chalet with Scandinavian-inspired decor.

  • Perfect for: A hot date.
  • We’re dying to try: Not My Gumdrop Buttons, made with Dahlia Reposado Tequila, Cocchi Americano, gingerbread syrup, lemon, and Angostura. $18.
  • Address: 601 K St. NW
The decorated chandelier at Ciel Social Club.
Look up for more wintery decor. Photo: Jahns Chavez

Dirty Habit – Step into a winter wonderland at the Penn Quarter bar inside the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

  • Perfect for: A dressy drink. (Pro tip: The bar has an extensive booze-free drink menu.)
  • We’re dying to try: Grape Reverie, made with mulled Cabernet Sauvignon, cognac, cranberries, masala chai, and honey.
  • Address: 555 8th St NW.

Miracle at Death Punch – The Japanese-style street food restaurant in Adams Morgan has transformed its bar into a Christmas wonderland.

  • Perfect for: A fun night out with friends.
  • We’re dying to try: Elfing Around, made with Prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, and orange bitters.
  • Address: 2321 18th St. NW
A drink served in a dinosaur-shaped cup.
One of Miracle at Death Punch's festive drinks from last year. Photo: Shuran Huang/The Washington Post via Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more