Festive holiday bars to try around D.C.
Washingtonians are spoiled with so many great places to drink and be merry during the holidays. Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite festive bars.
- Pro tip: Most of these places are pretty popular so you’ll want to make reservations ahead of time.
Urban Roast – The Penn Quarter bar has decked the halls with hanging presents and cozy vibes.
- Perfect for: A pre-game or post-game.
- We’re dying to try: Santa’s Night Off made with whiskey, cranberry orange syrup, orange bitters, and orange peel. $16.
- Address: 916 G St. NW Suite C-2
Tiki TNT – Enjoy a tropical holiday at The Wharf bar where Santa likes to vacation.
- Perfect for: Casual drinks and good eats.
- We’re dying to try: It’s a Bit Nipply Outside, made with Thrasher's rum cream, milk, chocolate, espresso powder, evaporated milk, vanilla, and coconut. $16.
- Address: 1130 Maine Ave. SW
Daniel O’Connell’s — This Irish bar in Old Town Alexandria is decked out in cozy holiday decor and is hosting an ugly sweater competition.
- Perfect for: Classic Irish fare.
- We’re dying to try: The ugly sweater competition is Dec. 17th from 6pm to 9pm. Contestants can win a trip to Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.
- Address: 112 King St., Alexandria
Ciel Social Club – The Mount Vernon Triangle rooftop bar, which sits on top of the AC Hotel, has transformed into an Aspen Ski Chalet with Scandinavian-inspired decor.
- Perfect for: A hot date.
- We’re dying to try: Not My Gumdrop Buttons, made with Dahlia Reposado Tequila, Cocchi Americano, gingerbread syrup, lemon, and Angostura. $18.
- Address: 601 K St. NW
Dirty Habit – Step into a winter wonderland at the Penn Quarter bar inside the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.
- Perfect for: A dressy drink. (Pro tip: The bar has an extensive booze-free drink menu.)
- We’re dying to try: Grape Reverie, made with mulled Cabernet Sauvignon, cognac, cranberries, masala chai, and honey.
- Address: 555 8th St NW.
Miracle at Death Punch – The Japanese-style street food restaurant in Adams Morgan has transformed its bar into a Christmas wonderland.
- Perfect for: A fun night out with friends.
- We’re dying to try: Elfing Around, made with Prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, and orange bitters.
- Address: 2321 18th St. NW
