This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf

Paige Hopkins
The houseboat for sale at the Wharf.

Photo: Raul Rivero

A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.

Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.

The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.

By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in  October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. 

Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good enough for Sen. Joe Manchin, it might be worthwhile to get your sea legs.

One of the houseboat's decks.
This could be your new dining room. Photo: Raul Rivero

Features: The recently renovated houseboat has a new kitchen and appliances, and comes with a rooftop deck 

  • It also comes furnished, and there’s no engine — which means less upkeep.

Yes, but: The houseboat, which hit the market Monday, does require steep monthly fees. Currently the slip and live-aboard fees are over $1,400, and will increase for the new buyer.

  • Also, the community doesn’t allow any rentals, so don't think about listing this as an Airbnb.

Details: Listing agent Thomas Doyle says the seller is moving to another boat at the marina. Doyle calls Gangplank “one of the most eclectic neighborhoods in D.C.”

Take a look inside:

The houseboat's living room.
Photo: Raul Rivero
The houseboat's kitchen and bar area.
Photo: Raul Rivero
A closeup of the houseboat's kitchen.
Photo: Raul Rivero
The houseboat's new bathroom.
Photo: Raul Rivero
The houseboat's bedroom.
Photo: Raul Rivero
