This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.
Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.
The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.
By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000.
Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good enough for Sen. Joe Manchin, it might be worthwhile to get your sea legs.
Features: The recently renovated houseboat has a new kitchen and appliances, and comes with a rooftop deck
- It also comes furnished, and there’s no engine — which means less upkeep.
Yes, but: The houseboat, which hit the market Monday, does require steep monthly fees. Currently the slip and live-aboard fees are over $1,400, and will increase for the new buyer.
- Also, the community doesn’t allow any rentals, so don't think about listing this as an Airbnb.
Details: Listing agent Thomas Doyle says the seller is moving to another boat at the marina. Doyle calls Gangplank “one of the most eclectic neighborhoods in D.C.”
Take a look inside:
